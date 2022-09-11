Anthony Richardson Ripped by Twitter After Florida Upset: 'Heisman to Awful'

AP Photo/John Raoux

The No. 12 Florida Gators were upset by the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats 26-16 on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, and it was a particularly rough outing for quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The 21-year-old completed just 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed for only four yards.

It was a steep drop off from last week's win over No. 13 Utah in which he completed 17 of 24 passes for 168 yards, rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns and pulled off a dazzling mid-air pump-fake, spin move two-point conversion.

After his Week 1 performance against Utah, fans were ready to name Richardson a Heisman Trophy candidate, but now the Internet believes he shouldn't even be considered in that elite category following his latest performance.

To be fair, this is Richardson's first season as a starter for the Gators. He sat behind Emory Jones in 2021.

At this point, it's fair to say Richardson is probably not a Heisman Trophy candidate this year. However, he's young, still has plenty of room to grow, and fans shouldn't be calling him a bust after just two games.

Richardson and the Gators will look to bounce back next weekend against the unranked South Florida Bulls before a matchup with the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 24.