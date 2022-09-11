X

    Anthony Richardson Ripped by Twitter After Florida Upset: 'Heisman to Awful'

    Erin WalshSeptember 11, 2022

    AP Photo/John Raoux

    The No. 12 Florida Gators were upset by the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats 26-16 on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, and it was a particularly rough outing for quarterback Anthony Richardson.

    The 21-year-old completed just 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed for only four yards.

    It was a steep drop off from last week's win over No. 13 Utah in which he completed 17 of 24 passes for 168 yards, rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns and pulled off a dazzling mid-air pump-fake, spin move two-point conversion.

    After his Week 1 performance against Utah, fans were ready to name Richardson a Heisman Trophy candidate, but now the Internet believes he shouldn't even be considered in that elite category following his latest performance.

    Brandon Walker @BFW

    Anthony Richardson went from Heisman to awful in record time.

    Aaron Torres @Aaron_Torres

    Anyone who compared Anthony Richardson to Cam Newton or Vince Young after last week should never be allowed to talk football again

    Noah Porter @NPorter49

    Anthony Richardson for Heisman! <a href="https://t.co/8YQ8Nw6jgo">pic.twitter.com/8YQ8Nw6jgo</a>

    Anthony Boscia @anthonyboscia44

    I thought Anthony Richardson was the 2nd best QB in the SEC bruh? 😭😂 crazy

    Jerry in Fort Walton @Jerry_G34

    Can they please stop the "Anthony Richardson for Heisman" hype now?

    COACH YEAH 🏆 @EVILCOACHYEAH

    Them folks thought Anthony Richardson was gone win the Heisman off a 2 point conversion 💀

    Riley Welch @Riley__Welch

    Anthony Richardson definitely the UK MVP tonight.

    WBG84 @WBG84

    Anthony Richardson inexperience and lack of discipline is coming to light.<br><br>Kid is super-talented, but has a lot of things to work on at this stage. He still has plenty of time to grow and get better. But tonight has been disastrous. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    Ramey @HoodieRamey

    People were saying just last week that Anthony Richardson could be better than C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young.

    Roo @roovols

    Anthony Richardson <a href="https://t.co/pPs8pLxgpK">pic.twitter.com/pPs8pLxgpK</a>

    Brian @BTO131

    That Anthony Richardson hype train hit a brick wall today. He held the team back. No touch, inaccurate, and ultimately ineffective

    Tom Downey @WhatGoingDowney

    Anthony Richardson vs. Utah and Anthony Richardson vs. Kentucky <a href="https://t.co/ZOSJtaJVoQ">pic.twitter.com/ZOSJtaJVoQ</a>

    Brent Wainscott @BrentWainscott_

    The “Anthony Richardson is Jesus” take lasted six days.<br><br>That was fun.

    ⚾ T-Buc ⚾ @TaylorBuchanan1

    Looks like Anthony Richardson won’t win the Heisman or be the next Cam Newton…

    Ace ♠️ @OnlyFacts0Cap

    Putting Anthony Richardson in any debate for a heisman is a sign of lunacy

    John Hood @TheJohnHood

    I swear to god Anthony Richardson went from looking like the Heisman front runner to 2021 DJ Uiagalelei in the matter of seconds and he just couldn’t recover.

    Go Beavs @JJimels

    So maybe handing Anthony Richardson the Heisman and vaulting Florida to #12 in the polls was an overreaction after all? They better drop as abruptly as they did rise.

    Chris Uno Cero @ceroto60

    Anthony Richardson is a long ways away from being a 1st round pick. Tonight has shown that

    To be fair, this is Richardson's first season as a starter for the Gators. He sat behind Emory Jones in 2021.

    At this point, it's fair to say Richardson is probably not a Heisman Trophy candidate this year. However, he's young, still has plenty of room to grow, and fans shouldn't be calling him a bust after just two games.

    Richardson and the Gators will look to bounce back next weekend against the unranked South Florida Bulls before a matchup with the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 24.

