Alabama Reportedly Brought Own A/C Unit to Visitors Locker Room vs. Texas

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday thanks to a last-minute field goal by Will Reichard, but he wasn't the only thing to come in clutch at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium.

Alabama reportedly had no air conditioning in its locker room Saturday, according to Jamie Hale of ABC 33/40 News. The Crimson Tide anticipated the problem and brought their own air conditioning unit.

It was above 90 degrees in Texas on Saturday. If the Crimson Tide didn't have air conditioning in their locker room, things could have gone much worse for the team.

Alabama will return home to Bryant-Denny Stadium next weekend to face Louisiana-Monroe, and they almost surely will have proper air conditioning.