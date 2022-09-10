AEW's Chris Jericho Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW star Chris Jericho placed four of his favorite performers on his personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling this week.

Appearing on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Dakota Cohen), Jericho provided unique choices:

"I love Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan," Jericho said. "Those were my four favorites when I was growing up, so those will be my Mount Rushmore to this day."

Naming a pro wrestling Mount Rushmore is a popular exercise among performers and fans, and it almost always leads to different answers.

Some prefer to focus on popularity and the amount of money wrestlers drew, leading to choices such as Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena. Others gravitate toward in-ring work with Michaels, Bret Hart, Bryan Danielson and Eddie Guerrero.

Jericho has a nice mix in his Mount Rushmore, as Hogan transcended pro wrestling during his career and became one of the most recognizable figures in the world, while Steamboat and Hart are most often talked about because of their spectacular matches.

Michaels is much in the same vein as Steamboat and Hart in that he is viewed by many as the greatest in-ring performer of all time, but his popularity made him something of a pop culture icon in his own right.

Many would likely put Jericho on their Mount Rushmore for his combination of in-ring and promo skills as well as his longevity, but the former AEW world champion left himself off, saying:

"You don't pick your own face to be on Mount Rushmore. If that was the case, then all of us would have four, four, four of us. ... The Mount Rushmores and the GOATs and all those sorts of things are such interesting topics of conversation, but if you are a GOAT or you are worthy of being on someone's Mount Rushmore, you probably don't have to really say it."

Jericho's on-screen character is cocky and arrogant, but his answer suggests he is far more humble in real life.

Still, it would be difficult to argue with the six-time WWE world champion being considered an all-time great, especially since he continues to perform at a high level more than 30 years into his career at 51 years of age.

