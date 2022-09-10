Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook 'Very Open' to Trade, but Hasn't Asked for Deal

Russell Westbrook (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook reportedly remains "very open" to a potential trade ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the update Friday during an appearance on The Lowe Post podcast (via HoopsHype).

"Russ is very open to a trade," Shelburne said. "He hasn't asked for a trade. I've been assured of that. But he's open to that, and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.