Buying or Selling Every MLB Postseason Contender's World Series Odds

The dream of a record-setting 117-win season is effectively dead after a recent string of five losses in nine games. The Dodgers would need to go 22-2 the rest of the way to pull it off, and that just isn't realistic, even for what has been the best team in the majors.

But this is still the team to beat for the World Series, and there's a surprising amount of value to be found in this favorite's odds.

Baseball Reference gives the Dodgers a 26.2 percent chance of winning the World Series, while FiveThirtyEight is all the way up at 34 percent. FanGraphs (17 percent) isn't nearly that in love with Los Angeles, but average those three projections together and you've got a consensus of 25.7 percent.

Well, at +370, the Dodgers' implied chance of winning the World Series is just 21.3 percent. For 25.7 percent, they should be at +290.

And doesn't 25.7 percent even feel too low here?

Giving the Dodgers 50-50 odds would be a bit much, considering anything can happen in a five-game or seven-game series. However, the Dodgers are closing in on the best run differential in over eight decades. They are currently at plus-301 with only the 1998 Yankees (plus-309) standing between Los Angeles and the biggest differential since the 1939 Yankees finished plus-411.

Big whoop, right? Who cares about regular season run differential?

Glad you asked. The last five teams to post a run differential north of 307 (All Yankees teams in 1927, 1936, 1937, 1939 and 1998) each won the World Series. Granted, the '98 team was the only one that needed to win multiple postseason series, but those five iterations of the Yankees went a combined 27-5 in the playoffs, carrying that regular-season dominance through to when it mattered most.

Other teams could win it all, but this runaway freight train should get the job done. Might want to jump on +370 before it shrinks even further.

