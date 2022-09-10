WWE's Solo Sikoa Has Star Potential, Darby Allin's Big Flaw in AEW, More Friday Takes

0 of 4

Darby Allin diving at Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (Credit: AEW)

Following last weekend's All Out and Clash at the Castle pay-per-views, both All Elite Wrestling and WWE had a lot to address this week.

With the AEW World and Trios Championships being vacated on Wednesday, a tournament to crown a new world champion was started. During Friday's Rampage, Darby Allin fought Sammy Guevara in one of those matches.

We also saw Dax Harwood get a shot at some singles gold when he took on Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.

Over on SmackDown, the tag team division was highlighted in a few segments, and Solo Sikoa joined The Bloodline to officially begin his career on the main roster.