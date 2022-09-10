WWE's Solo Sikoa Has Star Potential, Darby Allin's Big Flaw in AEW, More Friday TakesSeptember 10, 2022
WWE's Solo Sikoa Has Star Potential, Darby Allin's Big Flaw in AEW, More Friday Takes
Following last weekend's All Out and Clash at the Castle pay-per-views, both All Elite Wrestling and WWE had a lot to address this week.
With the AEW World and Trios Championships being vacated on Wednesday, a tournament to crown a new world champion was started. During Friday's Rampage, Darby Allin fought Sammy Guevara in one of those matches.
We also saw Dax Harwood get a shot at some singles gold when he took on Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.
Over on SmackDown, the tag team division was highlighted in a few segments, and Solo Sikoa joined The Bloodline to officially begin his career on the main roster.
Solo Sikoa Has Big Potential
Following his involvement in the WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle, Sikoa officially made his SmackDown debut this week as part of The Bloodline.
The Usos introduced their little uce to the world, and he gave a short promo about joining his family, but that wasn't all. The NXT callup was also given a high-profile match.
He faced McIntyre in the main event and had a great showing, so if WWE was looking to test him in his first week, he passed with flying colors.
Adding a new member to the group is going to help freshen things up a bit, but only if WWE puts effort into pushing him. If he were to win the Intercontinental Championship to give The Bloodline all of the men's titles on the blue brand, it would solidify the stable as one of the most successful in WWE history.
This young man is going to have a good career if he keeps progressing the way he has been.
Tag Team Wrestling Is Making a Comeback in WWE
For the past handful of weeks, a few trends have emerged: WWE has focused more on in-ring action, storylines are being told in different ways, and the tag team division has seen a bit of a resurgence.
Not only are we getting weekly segments and matches with most of the teams in the division, but management has brought a couple of teams in to give the locker room more depth.
Hit Row is back, Maximum Male Models has been getting more ring time, Alpha Academy continues to shine, Los Lotharios are being brought back into the fold, The Viking Raiders have been given a new lease on life, and The Usos are still reigning supreme.
While there is still a lot to do, it's great to see a division many fans enjoy being given some time and effort to make it better. Now, if we can stop sacrificing tag teams to singles stars like Braun Strowman, everything will be fine.
Darby Allin Is His Own Worst Enemy
There is no denying how exciting it is to watch Allin wrestle. He is a smaller guy, so he puts his body on the line with outrageous maneuvers to not only make himself stand out, but make it appear possible that he could beat guys who are twice his size.
In many ways, it's much like watching a young Jeff Hardy. Both guys know what it's like to feel invincible, but something about Allin's style seems slightly more dangerous.
For one thing, he is always doing dangerous things outside the ring, like jumping a jeep over his own house. But the stuff he does in matches is just as dangerous, if not more.
How he works is his choice. Allin is an adult who can choose to put his body in harm's way for our entertainment if he so chooses, but if he does something that crosses a line and ends up badly injured or worse, it's going to have a negative impact on the business.
If he won't limit his risk-taking for himself, his boss might be forced to do it for him at some point.
Dax Harwood Can Be a Singles Champion
Friday's Rampage saw Harwood step away from his comfort zone in the tag team division to take on Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.
The pre-match promos and the bout itself both proved one thing to be true; Harwood would make a fantastic singles star.
FTR is considered one of the best tag teams in the world for a good reason. Cash Wheeler is also an awesome technical wrestler who could have a good run on his own, but something about Harwood allows him to connect with the crowd in a different way.
Maybe it's how he talks on the mic. Maybe it's how obvious his passion is for this business. Maybe he is likable because of how much he loves his daughter. Whatever it is, the fans have clung to Harwood and made him into a star.
AEW should never break up FTR if it can be avoided, but that doesn't mean one guy can't have a short run with a singles title. It wouldn't be the first time it happened, and if Tony Khan was going to do it with anyone in the tag team division, Harwood would be one of the best choices.