Knicks' William Wesley: Jazz Tried to 'Rip Somebody off' in Donovan Mitchell Trade

The New York Knicks' decision to pass on acquiring All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz ultimately came down to what they felt was an exorbitant asking price.

Appearing Friday on SiriusXM Radio (h/t Marc Berman of the New York Post), Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley passed on what Knicks senior vice president William Wesley told him about the negotiations:

"I'm going to give you inside information. I asked why didn't you make the trade. He said, 'Oh man. Don't go by the media stuff. They wanted my wife, my kids, my grandkids. I was not going to give them … we wanted the deal obviously, but they were just trying to rip somebody off. We had to pass on it.'"

Utah ultimately dealt Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead, receiving Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps in return.

