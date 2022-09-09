Trades, Signings for Ravens to Maximize Lamar Jackson's Contract Year

0 of 3

Lamar Jackson (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday they weren't able to reach an agreement with quarterback Lamar Jackson on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Jackson, who's represented himself in extension talks, will earn $23 million in the final year of his rookie contract. He'll be eligible for free agency at season's end, but the Ravens also hold the option to use the franchise tag.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

In August, Jackson confirmed he set a Week 1 deadline for discussions about a new deal.

"Yeah, we coming up to it. It's coming up. Season's coming up," the 2019 NFL MVP said. "We're going to be good for the season."

Baltimore kicks off the regular season Sunday when it visits MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets.

Let's analyze a few moves—there's a clear theme among them—the Ravens' front office could make to help bolster the team's chances this year before Jackson's contract becomes the main focus again next offseason.