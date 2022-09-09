Premier League, WSL Matches Postponed This Weekend Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Premier League announced Friday this weekend's matches will be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

"We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said. "As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

The English Football Association confirmed all of the country's leagues had jointly agreed with the Premier League to call off this weekend's fixtures:

Queen Elizabeth served a reign of over 70 years, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in early June.

The United Kingdom has entered a period of national mourning to "honor her life and guide the transition ahead" as King Charles III ascends to the throne, per CNN.

Sky Sports provided a list of other UK sports that have postponed events, which includes horse racing, boxing, cricket and golf, among others.

All 20 Premier League clubs were scheduled to play a match between Saturday and Monday. The rescheduled dates for those fixtures weren't immediately announced.

Teams, including reigning champions Manchester City, posted statements of condolence on social media throughout Thursday:

For now, Premier League play is tentatively scheduled to resume next Friday with two matches: Aston Villa vs. Southampton and Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham.