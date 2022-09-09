Bills' Gabe Davis Hyped as 2022 Breakout WR by Fantasy Football Twitter vs. Rams

Harry How/Getty Images

The first touchdown of the 2022 season belongs to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis.

Davis hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen on a perfectly executed play-action to start a Thursday night of fireworks for the Bills on the way to a commanding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

While Buffalo's defensive line set the tone up front and Allen impressed throughout the game as both a thrower and a runner, it was Davis who stood out as a potential breakout wide receiver in fantasy football circles.

Social media certainly noticed:

Stefon Diggs is going to be Buffalo's No. 1 option, but that also means he'll face the opponent's top cornerback and double-teams throughout the season. That leaves a golden opportunity for someone else to take advantage of the resultant space, and Davis looks like he will be that player in 2022.

He finished with four catches for 88 yards and one touchdown on five targets and will look to build on that performance when Buffalo hosts the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.