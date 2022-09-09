X

    Bills' Gabe Davis Hyped as 2022 Breakout WR by Fantasy Football Twitter vs. Rams

    The first touchdown of the 2022 season belongs to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis.

    Davis hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen on a perfectly executed play-action to start a Thursday night of fireworks for the Bills on the way to a commanding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

    While Buffalo's defensive line set the tone up front and Allen impressed throughout the game as both a thrower and a runner, it was Davis who stood out as a potential breakout wide receiver in fantasy football circles.

    Social media certainly noticed:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Josh Allen ➡️ Gabe Davis <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a><br><br>First NFL TD of the season 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/k0WfAp7LKh">pic.twitter.com/k0WfAp7LKh</a>

    Michelle Magdziuk @BallBlastEm

    This is going to be the Gabe Davis’ role all season long…<br><br>He isn’t going to be peppered with targets, but he doesn’t need to be…<br><br>The targets that he will get are going to be so so valuable.

    ChuckModi @ChuckModi1

    Perhaps that Gabe Davis KC playoff game wasn’t a fluke after all.

    Hayden Winks @HaydenWinks

    4 targets in 20 minutes for Big Gabe. Might be a *long* year for the faders.

    Sverz @Svetz17

    Gabe Davis is Mike Evans 2.0, in the best way possible

    John Hansen @Fantasy_Guru

    Gabe Davis is this year's Deebo. <a href="https://t.co/7opO8gnNzK">pic.twitter.com/7opO8gnNzK</a>

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    Gabe Davis SZN off to a great start.

    Emma Vigeland @EmmaVigeland

    First touchdown of the season goes to Gabe Davis. Immediate payoff for those months of fantasy football writers gassing him up 😂

    Stefon Diggs is going to be Buffalo's No. 1 option, but that also means he'll face the opponent's top cornerback and double-teams throughout the season. That leaves a golden opportunity for someone else to take advantage of the resultant space, and Davis looks like he will be that player in 2022.

    He finished with four catches for 88 yards and one touchdown on five targets and will look to build on that performance when Buffalo hosts the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

