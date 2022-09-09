Odell Beckham Jr. Hoists Lombardi Trophy at Rams' Opener vs. Bills amid Injury Rehab

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he continues to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl.

However, that didn't stop the star wide receiver from making an appearance at the Rams' 2022 season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The 29-year-old even showed up rocking the franchise's signature colors—gold and royal blue—and he also excitedly hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Could it be a sign he intends to remain in L.A.?

After he was released by the Cleveland Browns last season, Beckham signed with the Rams and went on to help the franchise win the Super Bowl. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the franchise.

The three-time Pro Bowler caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs before tearing his ACL.

Beckham and the Rams have expressed mutual interest in a reunion this year, and the team appears to be reserving his stall in the locker room should he decide to re-sign, per The Associated Press' Greg Beacham.

However, Beckham isn't expected to return until around Thanksgiving, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Max.

Beckham's appearance at Thursday's season opener is also quite interesting because the Bills have expressed interest in the veteran receiver this summer.

Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, hopes Beckham will join him in Buffalo.

"Odell is one of my good buddies … we go back six, seven years," Miller told The Pat McAfee Show last month (h/t Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated). "The door is open for him to come to the Bills. … Him coming here would really be the icing on the cake and would really put us over the top."

Beckham also "half" joked in a Twitter post just two days ago that he would sign with whichever team wins Thursday night's game.

Whichever team lands Beckham will receive a nice addition to its group of pass-catchers. But it seems like he won't make a decision until he's closer to returning to the field.