Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Doesn't Plan to Hire Agent amid Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been unable to work out a new contract, but the quarterback seemingly won't change his strategy of representing himself.

"Per multiple league sources, Jackson and/or someone assisting Jackson has spoken with at least one agent," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported. "However, as of now, Jackson has no plans to hire an agent."

Jackson has gone without an agent throughout his career, but he is now on the brink of a large new deal heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He set Friday as a deadline for negotiations before the start of the regular season.

"As of right now, we're still talking," Jackson said Wednesday. "The week isn't over yet."

While negotiations will continue, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported those involved "remain skeptical" the two sides will bridge the gap before the deadline. Jackson reportedly is seeking a fully guaranteed deal while the Ravens have been hesitant.

Some have pointed to Jackson's lack of an agent as a reason he hasn't gotten a new deal while other quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson have this offseason.

"He's trying to negotiate a contract in riddles," one agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic. "He's not just being direct and saying what he wants to say. He has no one driving the ship for him right now."

Other anonymous agents noted Jackson's lack of marketing and his negative treatment in the pre-draft process.

Gaining representation could allow the 2019 MVP focus on the season while the agent secures a new deal.

On the other hand, Jackson's potential contract likely only grew this offseason with nine quarterbacks now averaging at least $40 million per year. Deshaun Watson signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Even if Jackson doesn't sign this week, a big contract is likely headed his way eventually.