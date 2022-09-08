Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Great' After New Cleats Irritate Surgically Repaired Ankle

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dak Prescott was limited in Thursday's practice because his new cleats were bothering his surgically repaired ankle, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted while speaking with reporters that he's never felt better.

"I promise you I'm great," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, adding, "Just being very, very precautious. Switched shoes today, probably wasn't the best idea. We're good to go. Promise that."



Prescott was trying to break in a new pair of Jordan 11s, a cleat style he wore during the 2021 season, during Thursday's practice. He was wearing Jordan 1s throughout training camp this summer and intends to continue wearing them after the Jordan 11s caused his ankle to feel "uncomfortable."

The 29-year-old suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during the 2020 campaign and missed all but five games. He underwent surgery and returned during the 2021 season, appearing in all but one game, which he missed because of a calf strain.

Prescott missed much of training camp entering the 2021 campaign because of a right latissimus strain, which caused concern entering Week 1, but he told reporters Thursday that he entered training camp this summer feeling ready to go:

"That's this league and if you don't report a hangnail you'll get suspended or they'll get fined, excuse me. But, no, I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time. Not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game. Honestly just excited and ready for Sunday to get here."

Prescott went on to have an impressive 2021 season, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and a score.

If the two-time Pro Bowler can remain healthy in 2022, the Cowboys should reach the postseason for the second straight year.

However, there's still a long season ahead, and America's Team will look to start the year on a high note with a victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.