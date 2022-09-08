Super Bowl 57 Odds: Bills, Bucs Top Full List of Betting Favorites for 2023 NFL Title

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

The Buffalo Bills are your betting favorites to win Super Bowl 57.

The Bills come in at odds of +550, per DraftKings, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700), Green Bay Packers (+1000) and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000). The defending champion Los Angeles Rams are fifth at +1200, while the team they beat, the Cincinnati Bengals, are considered much greater long shots at +2200.

The Bills have become the popular favorite to win the title this season. Josh Allen and Co. reached the AFC Divisional Round last season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in an all-time overtime classic.

The Bills not only bring back a talented core, but they also added star edge-rusher Von Miller in free agency, who won a title with the Rams last season.

That has made them a popular pick. Four of B/R's six NFL staff writers went with the Bills to win the title. On ESPN, 17 of 31 NFL personalities polled picked the Bills to win the Super Bowl. Five of eight Yahoo Sports writers went with Buffalo. All 12 of the NFL Network's personalities polled chose Buffalo as the eventual champions.

The Tom Brady factor likely plays a major part in the Bucs being just behind the Bills. If you haven't heard, that fella has won seven rings in his career.

Ditto for the Packers and the Chiefs running close. Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, respectively, always keep their organizations in the running.

The Chargers shooting up the odds list isn't a major surprise after the continued development of quarterback Justin Herbert and an excellent offseason that saw them add Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, among others, to bolster a defense that will deal with three dangerous offenses in the AFC West.

Other favorites may emerge as the season progresses. But for now, the major backing is behind the Bills.

They will open the season Thursday night against the Rams.

