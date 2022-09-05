2022 B/R NFL Season Staff Predictions

4 of 18

Chris Olave (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (2 votes)

Olave gets the nod. He could have a big year if Jamies Winston throws for 5,000-plus yards and 30 touchdowns for the second time in his career.

Though Kenyon acknowledges that Olave is in the mix to claim this accolade, he cast his ballot for a different first-round wideout.

“Without a slam dunk rookie of the year at quarterback or running back this season, there's a legitimate chance that the award goes to a wide receiver for the second year in a row (yet would only be the third time in the past 13 years). It should be a tight race with Drake London, Chris Olave and Jahan Dotson, but I'm going to give the edge to Dotson.

“The Commanders offense should be markedly better than the Falcons' unit, and the Saints should be funneling their offense through Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. The Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Dotson. Dotson flew under the radar a bit because of his size (5'11", 182 lbs), but he plays like he's 6'4". Dotson should establish himself as the No. 2 passing option in the Commanders' offense which could see him land in the 900-1,000-yard range. Typically, that wouldn't win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but the lack of top-end quarterback and running back talent could make this a unique year.”

Meanwhile, O’Donnell envisions a shakeup on the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback depth chart, which would elevate a viable candidate.

“What Kenny Pickett may lack in terms of prototypical traits and pedigree is made up for when the whistle blows: the kid is a gamer. Once the 24-year-old rookie takes the starting job (sooner rather than later) that will be evident to all that have doubted him thus far. The city and fan base are already endeared to him, and he has a solid group of teammates to work with even when the pocket inevitably collapses. The Steelers improbably found their way into the postseason a year ago, and once Pickett is under center they'll be in the mix yet again which will be more than enough to elevate him to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in a class that lacks elite options.”

Others receiving votes: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers; Drake London, Atlanta Falcons; Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders; Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans