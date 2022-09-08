Legendary Goalie Henrik Lundqvist Joins Rangers in Business Operations Role

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Legendary New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will be joining MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment in a new business operations role supporting both organizations.

A statement announcing the move read:

"In this position, Lundqvist will be involved in numerous areas including representing MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment in a variety of partner and sponsorship endeavors, assisting with content development for digital platforms across both companies, growing and strengthening the connection with Rangers alumni, as well as lending his support with the Garden of Dreams Foundation."

Lundqvist played with the Rangers from 2005-2020. He is the all-time franchise leader in wins (regular season and playoffs), appearances and shutouts.

He also won the Vezina Trophy in 2011-12 and earned finalist honors for the NHL's top goaltending honor on four different occasions.

The five-time NHL All-Star also helped lead the Rangers to a 2014 Stanley Cup Final appearance and three Eastern Conference Finals runner-up finishes. New York went to the playoffs in 11 of 12 years with him in the crease.

The Rangers retired his No. 30 on Jan. 28. He is the 11th Ranger to have his number retired in franchise history.

Since his retirement, Lundqvist has served as a lead studio analyst for MSG Network, the television home of the Rangers. He will continue in that role despite adding to his responsibilities.

Lundqvist and his wife, Therese, also continue their work with the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation, whose stated mission is "to create positive change in the lives of children and adults throughout the world through education and health services." He has been the Garden of Dreams Foundation's official spokesperson as well.