WWE's Ronda Rousey Comments on Pairing with Paul Heyman Following Criticism

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has significant interest in an on-screen alliance with Paul Heyman in the future.

Speaking last week on The Baddest Stream on the Planet (h/t WrestlingInc's Kenny Herzog), Rousey made multiple comments on her admiration for Heyman and her desire to work with him:

When asked a question about undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, Rousey said she is "very jealous" that he has Heyman as his advocate. Rousey later said she would "without a doubt, without hesitation" be in favor of Heyman managing her.

Rousey being under Heyman's advisement is something many fans have fantasy booked over the years, especially because of the success that the likes of Brock Lesnar and Reigns have enjoyed with Heyman by their side.

There are few, if any, better orators in the history of professional wrestling than Heyman, and he could help Rousey significantly in that regard since mic work is considered the weakest aspect of her skill set.

Shortly after Rousey's return to WWE in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match, it was reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson) in February that Rousey had to be pulled aside and spoken to by WWE officials about her promo work.

Rousey has been gaining some momentum recently thanks to a change in attitude that has curried her favor with the WWE Universe.

After losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank, Rousey also lost a rematch at SummerSlam. Following that bout, she attacked Morgan and a referee.

That resulted in a storyline fine and suspension for Rousey, but she has been wreaking havoc ever since, taking out security guards and WWE official Adam Pearce, and even getting arrested on an episode of SmackDown.

Heyman is busy with Reigns and The Bloodline currently, but if there comes a time when Reigns decides to take an extended hiatus, Heyman and Rousey working together could be mutually beneficial, and it would perhaps lead to Rousey having her most interesting run in WWE yet.

