Nick Young Wants to Fight Ex-Lakers HC Luke Walton: 'Would Be a 1st-Round Knockout'

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Nick Young isn't going to fight rapper Blueface this weekend, but he has an idea of who could be a replacement opponent.

Young told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated he'd like to box former Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton.

“That would be an easy one,” Young said. “That would be a first-round knockout.”

The 12-year NBA veteran also mentioned former teammate D'Angelo Russell, who famously outed Young for cheating on his then-fiancee, rapper Iggy Azalea, during the 2015-16 season.

It seems Young hasn't stopped holding a grudge.

Walton served as Lakers coach during the 2016-17 season, Young's final year in Los Angeles. It's hard to see why Young would have a gripe from a playing-time standpoint, as he started a career-high 60 games during his lone campaign under Walton.

Young has spent recent months preparing for his boxing debut, which was originally scheduled for Saturday in Los Angeles. Blueface had to pull out of their scheduled bout because he was not yet cleared by the California State Athletic Commission.

It's unclear if Young will ultimately find a different opponent.