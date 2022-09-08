Meltzer: AEW's CM Punk Could Miss Up to 8 Months Following Surgery for Arm Injury

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW star CM Punk is reportedly expected to miss significant time because of an arm injury he suffered during his match against Jon Moxley at All Out on Sunday.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (beginning at the 4:35 mark), it is believed that Punk suffered the injury while attempting a dive off the top rope:

According to Meltzer, it has not been confirmed that Punk tore his triceps, but he did tear a muscle in his arm, which could keep him out for eight months.

Meltzer said Punk may have already undergone surgery to address the issue.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite that Punk would vacate the AEW World Championship he won from Moxley at All Out.

To determine a new champion, a Grand Slam Tournament of Champions will be held, featuring Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, "Hangman" Adam Page, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara.

The winner of the tournament and new AEW world champion will be decided on the Sept. 21 episode of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

This marks the second time that the 43-year-old Punk has seen his AEW world title reign interrupted by injury. On the first occasion, he missed time with a foot injury after winning the title at Double or Nothing in May, but rather than vacating the championship, an interim champion was determined.

Punk lost a unification match to Moxley last month, but he then defeated Mox at All Out to become the second two-time world champion in AEW history.

Aside from Punk's losing the title, his latest injury seemingly means the postponement or cancellation of the reprisal of his feud with MJF, who returned at All Out after a few months off AEW programming and won the Casino Ladder Match to earn a future AEW World Championship opportunity.

