AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 7September 7, 2022
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 7
On the heels of the most tumultuous four days in company history, AEW made its Buffalo debut Wednesday night with one of its most hotly anticipated broadcasts ever.
Tony Khan promised to give an update on the AEW World and Trios Championships after an alleged backstage incident involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks that led to several suspensions, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.
In the ring, hometown star Daniel Garcia sought to relieve Wheeler Yuta of the Ring of Honor Pure Championship while new women's champion Toni Storm battled Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator Match.
Oh, and MJF spoke for the first time since what should have been a monumental return to the company Sunday night.
Match Card
- MJF Promo
- Chris Jericho Promo
- Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford
- Ring of Honor Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia
- Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) vs, Best Friends and Orange Cassidy
Jon Moxley Interrupted MJF's Return Promo
- "Buffalo, the devil is back!"
- "I was just kidding, guys. I love AEW. I'm never leaving this place!"
- "I work smart, not hard," in reaction to not appearing in the tournament to crown the new AEW World Champion.
- "Buffalo, I'm not telling you I'm Moses. That's ridiculous. I'm BETTER than Moses," he said, suggesting he can be the leader for the AEW locker room.
- "Jon, I don't know if you're a little woozy because you went to sleep on Sunday..." MJF slid one reference to CM Punk into the promo.
- "Maybe I take that title to a real wrestling company, with real fans and real wrestlers, like my mentor and idol, "The American Roller-Codster," Cody Rhodes.
- MJF teased going to WWE and working for Nick Khan and Triple H, wearing a big, crap-eating grin on his face the whole time.
- "Bryan Danielson...a better wrestler than I will ever be," Moxley gave props to his Blackpool Combat Club teammate prior to the upcoming tournament.
- "This is the time to be a legend," Moxley said, putting an exclamation point on his words.
Tony Khan made a monumental announcement to start the show: he has vacated the AEW World and Trios Championships. The latter will be determined later in the show between Death Triangle and Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.
The world title will be determined in a tournament featuring Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho.
New No. 1 contender MJF hit the ring with a ton of energy, sporting a Josh Allen jersey and carrying himself like the world's biggest babyface. He was almost obnoxiously positive, to the chagrin of Excalibur, before Moxley interrupted.
Moxley answered the scarf-wearing top contender's inevitable heel turn on the crowd with an impassioned promo that instantly ranked among the best of his entire career and left the crowd on their feet and the commentary team admitting to goosebumps.
This was exactly what this show needed. Given everything that has happened in the last 72 hours, relying on company workhorses like Moxley and MJF to win the crowd over and deliver big time on the mic was the right call.
Tony Khan deserves a lot of blame for the creative shortcomings of late, and absolutely could have handled the backstage drama a lot better than he did but to his credit, made the right call with the booking of this segment and the announcement regarding the futures of the championships.
Grade
A
Top Moments
AEW Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy
- Pac exhibited predictable aggression as he stomped away at Cassidy, the history between them no secret to long-time AEW fans.
- A confrontation between Danhausen and Alex Abrahantes allowed Cassidy to fight back into the match and make a much-needed tag.
- Death Triangle uncorked a trio of Canadian Destroyers to set up the finish.
Two trios, featuring six competitors who had been with AEW since day one, clashed to determine new AEW World Trios Champions as Death Triangle's Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix battled Orange Cassidy and Best Friends' Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor.
The match was the high-energy, spot-heavy match we have come to expect out of trios wrestling in AEW, with some great intensity shown by Pac and not nearly enough Cassidy.
A trio of Canadian Destroyers by Death Triangle proved to be the difference as it stunned the opposition, allowing the Lucha Bros to wipe out Taylor and Cassidy at ringside while Pac finished Taylor off with the Black Arrow for the win and the titles.
Yes, Death Triangle is a great trio and one of the most consistently great acts the company has at its disposal. No matter what, they can be relied on to carry their side of things once the bell rings, so it makes sense that the company would find comfort in putting the titles on them.
With that said, this really should have been Best Friends and Cassidy's crowning moment. They have been as steady and over as any act in the company, with Freshly Squeezed being among the most popular since day one. They have always been the bridesmaids, though, and never the bride.
The opportunity was there to reward them for their hard work and it passed us by, unfortunately.
Result
Death Triangle defeated Best Friends and Cassidy to win the AEW World Trios Championship
Grade
B+
Top Moments
AEW Interim Women's World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Penelope ford
- After the match, The Acclaimed entered the arena to a thunderous ovation, only to be interrupted by one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, Swerve Strickland. A brief verbal exchange served as a hype job for Dynamite Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe in two weeks.
- Backstage, Tony Schiavone interviewed Chris Jericho, who exclaimed "this is my F'in locker room and no one is taking it away from me. Ever!" in a response to the drama of the last few days.
- "We don't like turtles!" Jericho exclaimed randomly, but hilariously.
On the heels of the biggest win of her young career, in which she defeated three other women to become Interim AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm battled Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator Match.
She found herself on the defensive early and often in the match, with a game Ford working over a Storm still recovering from an intensely physical contest Sunday in Chicago.
Storm gutted through it and countered a Northern Lights Suplex into a DDT for the win.
This was a nice showcase for Storm and a reminder that Ford is a viable contender in the women's division, but most of the match happened during the picture-in-picture break, something that has plagued that particular roster since day one.
Storm is a big deal, a star in waiting, but did not feel like one here in her first appearance with the interim title. She earned better than that, even if she still went over.
Result
Storm defeated Ford
Grade
C+
Top Moments
TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Tony Nese
- Nese started the match by suggesting Wardlow tighten up his pecs, according to the commentary team. He paid for it quickly.
- Darby Allin cut a pre-taped promo, challenging Sammy Guevara to show up to their world title tournament match Friday on Rampage by himself.
TNT champion Wardlow defended his title against Tony Nese, accompanied to the ring by "Smart" Mark Sterling. It went about as well as you would expect.
Wardlow steamrolled the superathlete, putting him away with three consecutive powerbombs.
Afterward, Josh Woods saved both Nese and Sterling from further punishment but it was a post-match promo from Wardlow that stood out.
Answering critics suggesting his momentum is gone, he reminded the audience that this is Wardlow's World. It was intense, no-nonsense and set him up to, hopefully, be the destructive force he was before he took a backseat in recent months.
Result
Wardlow defeated Nese to retain
Grade
C
Top Moments