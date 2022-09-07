AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 7

3 of 5

Credit: AEW

Two trios, featuring six competitors who had been with AEW since day one, clashed to determine new AEW World Trios Champions as Death Triangle's Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix battled Orange Cassidy and Best Friends' Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor.

The match was the high-energy, spot-heavy match we have come to expect out of trios wrestling in AEW, with some great intensity shown by Pac and not nearly enough Cassidy.

A trio of Canadian Destroyers by Death Triangle proved to be the difference as it stunned the opposition, allowing the Lucha Bros to wipe out Taylor and Cassidy at ringside while Pac finished Taylor off with the Black Arrow for the win and the titles.

Yes, Death Triangle is a great trio and one of the most consistently great acts the company has at its disposal. No matter what, they can be relied on to carry their side of things once the bell rings, so it makes sense that the company would find comfort in putting the titles on them.

With that said, this really should have been Best Friends and Cassidy's crowning moment. They have been as steady and over as any act in the company, with Freshly Squeezed being among the most popular since day one. They have always been the bridesmaids, though, and never the bride.

The opportunity was there to reward them for their hard work and it passed us by, unfortunately.

Result

Death Triangle defeated Best Friends and Cassidy to win the AEW World Trios Championship

Grade

B+

Top Moments