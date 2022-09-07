Peyton Manning Says He Doesn't Want '4-Day Commitment' of Being Broadcaster

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Don't expect Peyton Manning to leave his broadcast couch for a booth any time soon.

The Hall of Fame quarterback told Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he has no interest in the "four-day commitment" necessary to be a commentator.

"I learned on the broadcasting that the commitment to be gone every weekend, that there are no home games when it comes to broadcasting, doing it the right way like Tony Romo does it, Cris Collinsworth," Manning said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (33:56 mark). "The late John Madden started it: Go watch practice, go interview the teams, be there-hands on. It's the only way to do it well. It's a four-day commitment. I wanted my fall weekends to be free."

