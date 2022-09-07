Russell Westbrook Rumors: NBA Execs, Scouts Believe Lakers PG Should Come Off Bench

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Numerous NBA executives and scouts believe that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook should come off the bench this season.

Fox Sports' Ric Bucher wrote that "rival executives and scouts" proved to be "nearly unanimous" in thinking both Westbrook and the Lakers would be better off if he guided the reserves.

"It’s hard to see him as anything but a backup for the Lakers," a Western Conference scout told Bucher.

"It’s hard for him to play with [Anthony Davis] and LeBron [James]. It might be OK if they let him go with the second unit. He has to play the only way he knows how unless he can miraculously learn to shoot."

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA team member, struggled in his first season in purple and gold last year. The 14-year NBA veteran ended the 2021-22 campaign with a career-low 15.0 player efficiency rating, per Basketball Reference.

