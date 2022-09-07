Report: Former Lakers Guard Nick Young, Blueface Fight Removed from Exhibition Card

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for BIG3

Nick Young may make his boxing debut Saturday, but it won't be against Blueface.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN reported the scheduled exhibition boxing match has been pulled from the Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib undercard because Blueface doesn't have a license from the California State Athletic Commission.

Promoters are reportedly seeking a new opponent for Young, who was set for his first boxing match after playing 12 NBA seasons.

“I've been doing this for a while,” Young told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. “I'm not just going to come in there being wild and throwing wild punches. I'm going to shock a couple of people.”

Young told Mannix he'd prefer to fight former Lakers coach Luke Walton or ex-teammate D'Angelo Russell if given his choice of opponent. Russell famously filmed Young discussing cheating on his then-fiancée, rapper Iggy Azalea, during the 2015-16 season.

It seems unlikely that either Walton or Russell will be willing to tussle on such short notice.

Saturday's card is also slated to feature former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell going head-to-head in the ring.