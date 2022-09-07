Trevor Lawrence Says Jags Culture Has 'Flipped' Under Doug Pederson vs. Urban Meyer

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

With his team only days away from kicking off the 2022 NFL season under new head coach Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has already seen positive change.

"To see the improvement, of the guys that were here ... I think the culture has really flipped," he told reporters Wednesday. "... I feel we're in a great spot."

Even the biggest skeptics toward the hiring of Urban Meyer probably couldn't have foreseen how quickly things would unravel. He couldn't even make it a full season, getting fired after a 2-11 start.

Not only were the Jaguars a mess on the field, but a football operations staffer told The Athletic's Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando it was "the most toxic environment I’ve ever been a part of."

In Pederson, Jacksonville pivoted to somebody who spent more than a decade in the NFL as a player and had five years under his belt as a head coach. By mid-July, edge-rusher Josh Allen was praising what he called a "professional locker room" and a "professional setting," in contrast to the atmosphere under Meyer.

The Jags could still be headed for a rough year. They sit 26th in Bleacher Report's power rankings heading into Week 1. But Pederson is building the kind of structure that's required to move the organization forward.