2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 1?

Tom Brady (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The NFL is all about the quarterback position. Tom Brady is the greatest to ever play the game at the position. So it's no surprise that the offseason chatter in Tampa has been all about No. 12.

First, it was Brady's retirement. Then his stunning decision to un-retire. Then his absence for a chunk of training camp—an absence that Brady stated was for personal reasons.

"It's all personal," Brady said. "You know, everyone has got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges to our life. You know. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--t going on. So you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

It's not that often that an NFL quarterback spends more time in the gossip pages than on the sports page. But that's not the only potential problem for the Buccaneers. The team brought in Russell Gage and Julio Jones to bolster the wide receivers, but Chris Godwin's health creates some uncertainty at the position. The loss of Ryan Jensen was a blow to the offensive line.

For Sobleski, it's that offensive line that is the most pressing concern.

"The Buccaneers may be a little lower than they deserve to be based on how well the overall roster is built, but concerns over the offensive interior and how the group will protect a 45-year-old Tom Brady are very real," he said.

"Center Ryan Jensen is currently on injured reserve after suffering a significant knee injury in training camp. Shaq Mason fills in for Alex Cappa, who left in free agency. Left guard is a question mark since Aaron Stinnie is out for the season and rookie second-rounder Luke Goedeke takes over the role. The Bucs have the ability to overcome this changeover, yet a suspect offensive line shouldn't be overlooked among the NFC's elite."

Still, any team led by Tom Terrific (and that is loaded on both sides of the ball) is a lock for the top-five in these Power Rankings—at least to start the season.