Report: LeBron James' Son Bronny Holds 'Standing Offer' from Ohio State

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bronny James was in attendance for Ohio State's football victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.

If men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann gets his way, LeBron James' son will be on campus much more often in the future.

According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, the younger James "has long held a 'standing offer' from Ohio State" that was "reconfirmed by the coaching staff in August." Tipton also noted James was there on an unofficial visit Saturday.

The combo guard is a 4-star prospect and the No. 45 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Ohio State has the No. 9 overall class in 2023 with a group that includes 4-star small forward Scotty Middleton and 4-star power forward Devin Royal. There is an opening for a ball-handling playmaker in the backcourt, and James would certainly fit the bill if he decided to join the class.

Holtmann also brought in the No. 8 class in 2022 and is starting to build a strong foundation for the future as the program looks to return to the form it showed under previous head coach Thad Matta when it went to the national title game, two Final Fours, three Elite Eights and five Sweet 16s while winning the Big Ten regular-season crown five times and tournament crown four times.

Landing James would propel the team that is often overshadowed by the powerhouse football program into the national spotlight, and the highly regarded prospect provided a hint at what he would look like in Buckeyes threads:

While James goes to high school in California, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him end up in Columbus, Ohio.

After all, his famous father previously said he would have gone to Ohio State had he attended college. LeBron is also never hesitant to shout out the Buckeyes on social media and has been in attendance for a number of football games over the years.

Throw in the fact LeBron and Bronny were each born in Ohio and the former's status as a Cleveland legend from his time on the Cavaliers, and there is no shortage of connections in place as the younger James makes his college decision.

If he chooses the Scarlet and Gray, there is a scholarship waiting.