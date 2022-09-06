Report: Projected No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama to Face G League Ignite in Las Vegas

Angel Martinez/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

Neither of the presumptive top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft will be playing college basketball next season.

That's not stopping Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson from giving fans a head-to-head preview.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 will take on Henderson's G League Ignite in two exhibition games Oct. 4 and Oct. 6.

Wembanyama has long been viewed as a lock to be the top pick in next year's draft. The 7'3" Frenchman has been dominant over the course of his youth career, making his pro debut at age 15. He spent the last two seasons at ASVEL of Pro A, winning the league's Best Young Player Award in back-to-back years and helping lead his team to a title in 2022.

Wembanyama's combination of skill, size and defensive prowess puts him on the shortlist of the most coveted NBA prospects of this century. While nothing can compare to the hype around LeBron James when he came out of high school, Wembanyama is every bit on the same expectation level as Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson.

The fact that Henderson does, indeed, have an outside shot at unseating Wembanyama is evidence of how special the G League Ignite guard can be. An explosive athlete with a willingness to shoot anywhere off the dribble, Henderson is the prototype for the modern NBA point guard.

Originally a member of the 2022 high school class, Henderson reclassified to the 2021 class last year to join the Ignite. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 10 games.