Buccaneers Rumors: Shaq Mason Restructures Contract, Saves $6M in Cap Space

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a cost-saving move on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bucs restructured the contract of offensive lineman Shaq Mason, which allowed the team to save $6 million against the cap for the upcoming 2022 season.

