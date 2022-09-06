X

    Bronny James Shares Photos in Ohio State Jersey from Official Visit: 'Not Committed'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 6, 2022

    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Bronny James offered a possible glimpse of the future when he shared photos from his recent visit to Ohio State.

    James shared photos of himself a Buckeyes uniform on Instagram and wrote "buckeye nation? #notcommitted" in the caption:

    According to the Columbus Dispatch's Adam Jardy, OSU welcomed James on Saturday. He was on campus for around four hours in the afternoon and returned to watch the football team earn a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame.

    The Buckeyes figure to be a strong contender for the 17-year-old.

    Although his father didn't attend college before making the jump to the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been closely associated with the Ohio State athletic program for years. In August, ESPN's Paul Biancardi also listed OSU among the schools targeting the Sierra Canyon star, who could also opt for the G League Ignite route to the pros.

    James is the No. 41 overall player and No. 10 combo guard in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class.

