Lakers' Darvin Ham 'Absolutely' Happy with Roster Ahead of 2022-23 Season

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers first-year head coach Darvin Ham knows the front office could still be seeking ways to improve the roster, but he's already satisfied with the current group.

Ham told reporters they would have to direct questions about the roster to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, but added he's "absolutely" happy with what they have heading into the 2022-23 season.

Ham was speaking at an introductory press conference for point guard Patrick Beverley, who was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz last month.

Last Friday, there were indications that Los Angeles wasn't done making moves. Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported that the Lakers have "some interest" in trading for Jazz veterans Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic. Mike Singer of the Denver Post added that "numerous" sources said the same thing:

There has also been speculation that Lakers star point guard Russell Westbrook could be on the move soon. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that the acquisition of Beverley "makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season."

Beverley and Ham both addressed Westbrook on Tuesday. The defensive specialist said he's "super excited" to be playing with the former NBA MVP despite their rivalry with one another.

Ham added that he expects Westbrook to be a part of the roster as they chase an NBA title, saying, "I want to help him get that championship ring. … I love him and I can't wait to coach him."

While Ham may be satisfied with the roster, it remains to be seen if the front office feels the same way as they try to bounce back from last season's disappointing finish.