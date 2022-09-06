Warriors' Klay Thompson Calls out NBA 2K23 for 3-Point Shooting Rating

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NBA 2K ratings have been a hot topic among players in recent years, and a star is once again unhappy with his standing in the most popular basketball video game.

Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson is the latest player to call out the video game franchise, with the three-point specialist taking exception to his low shooting rating:

Thompson apparently feels disrespected for being ranked so far below his Warriors teammate Stephen Curry despite statistically being right behind him as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time.

It's also possible that the source of Thompson's gripe stems from him having the same shooting rating as Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant and Luke Kennard.

Whatever the case may be, Thompson enjoys playing with a chip on his shoulder and may have found a new source of motivation when the Warriors open the season to defend their 2022 NBA championship.