Patrick Beverley: 'You Almost Get a Different Respect' from LA Playing for Lakers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley is accustomed to playing in Los Angeles from his time on the Clippers, but he said things are much different as a member of the Lakers.

"Very different," he told reporters. "Night and day. Walking around the city, you almost get a different respect."

The point guard has played for the Houston Rockets, Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves throughout his career and suited up for Los Angeles from 2017-18 through 2020-21.

The Clippers made the playoffs three times with Beverley on the roster, so he is familiar with playing under the spotlight in Los Angeles. Still, he is correct about the Lakers eliciting a different reaction given their status as one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.

Los Angeles has won 17 championships, which is tied with the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history.

Some of the best players to ever suit up in the league did so for the Purple and Gold, including Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain.

Winning on the Lakers helps cement legacies, and Beverley is hoping to have a chance to do just that after he came over in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

"I think he's going to be a lovely addition to our ball club and a great tone setter," Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters Tuesday. "… You heard him mention the grit, the grind, just being a dog out there."

Beverley is known for his physical defense, willingness to engage in trash talk and ability to get under the skin of his opponent. He won't require much of the ball playing alongside James and Anthony Davis, which could be a welcome change after the Lakers missed the playoffs with Russell Westbrook struggling to adjust his game to the other two stars in 2021-22.

It remains to be seen whether Westbrook will even be on the roster when the new season starts, but it appears that Beverley plans on being a significant part of the rotation.