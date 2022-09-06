Magic's R.J. Hampton Wants to Dunk on LeBron James as Revenge for Chase-Down Block

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Given the choice of dunking on anyone past or present, R.J. Hampton says he would posterize LeBron James.

The Orlando Magic guard explained his thought process on No Chill:

While many young players would love the chance to dunk on one of the best to ever play the game, Hampton's reasoning is more personal. The third-year player is looking for revenge after LeBron swatted away his layup attempt in a game last December:

"I've seen that clip so many times—it was used in commercials, it was used on social media—it pisses me off every time I see it," Hampton said.

The 21-year-old has likely circled Orlando's Dec. 27 game against the Los Angeles Lakers on his calendar, providing him a chance to avenge his embarrassment.

Hampton is looking to take the next step in his career after averaging 7.6 points and 2.5 assists per game last season, his first full year with Orlando.