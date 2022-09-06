Steph Curry Picks 2022 Warriors Title over Rings Won with Durant: 'Give Me This One'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Sometimes one championship means more than two.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry joined Ashley Nicole Moss of Sports Illustrated to discuss a number of topics, including how much each of his four championships mean to him. One of the things Moss asked him was whether he would rather have this past season's title or the two he won with Kevin Durant as a teammate in 2017 and 2018.

"No, I want this one," Curry said. "No, give me this one, all day every day."

The Warriors are in the middle of a dynasty with four rings in the last eight seasons, but they drew the ire of some NBA fans when Durant suited up for them from 2016-17 through 2018-19. After all, they had just set the NBA record with 73 wins in the 2015-16 season and proceeded to add one of the best players in league history.

Golden State went to the NBA Finals all three years with Durant and may have three-peated if he wasn't injured for much of the 2019 series against the Toronto Raptors.

Yet this past season's Warriors squad overcame much more adversity to win a championship. They missed the playoffs the previous two seasons as Curry and Klay Thompson battled injuries and didn't have the latter Splash Brother for part of the 2021-22 campaign as he worked his way back.

That didn't stop Golden State from winning it all, and it was likely even more meaningful for Curry because he took home his first NBA Finals MVP after averaging 31.2 points against the Boston Celtics.