Lakers' Russell Westbrook Rated 78 Overall in NBA 2K23

Bob Levey/Getty Images

If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers upgraded at point guard when they acquired Patrick Beverley, then you might not be alone.

Player ratings for NBA 2K23 are beginning to roll out with the game slated to be released Friday. Per 2KRatings.com, Russell Westbrook's 78 overall rating from NBA 2K22 will carry over into the newest installment of the franchise.

Keen observers will note that's one point below where Beverley finished (79 overall) in NBA 2K22. It's unclear whether Beverley will still be rated higher than Westbrook in 2K23.

This is yet another metric laying bare how much Westbrook's value has fallen in the space of a few years.

The 33-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games with Los Angeles last season. Although he filled up the stat sheet, he was a poor fit offensively alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

That necessitated the move for Beverley, who's a better defender than Westbrook and better playing off the ball.

The 2K developers seem to agree that Beverley's presence makes the Lakers slightly stronger on the floor.