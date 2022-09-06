Warriors Rumors: Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Kenneth Faried to Work out for GSW

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for a workout, including Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried, per Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors have two open roster spots, although Andre Iguodala would take one if he chooses to return for his 19th season.

According to Charania and Slater, Golden State expects to fill its roster from the players invited to work out in San Francisco.

Miye Oni, Ty-Shon Alexander, Wesley Saunders and Jon Axel Gudmundsson are also expected to take part in the upcoming workout, while Shabazz Muhammad, Solomon Hill, Tyler Cook and Kelan Martin all had a Warriors workout a few weeks ago.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.