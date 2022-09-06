TMZ: Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Not Dating Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Larsa

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

In bad news for people who love drama, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are not dating.

Per TMZ Sports, the son of Michael Jordan and ex-wife of Scottie Pippen are "strictly friends" and not "an item."

There were rumblings about Jordan and Pippen potentially being in a relationship after the two were seen together over the weekend at a Japanese restaurant in Miami.

TMZ Sports noted the two "appeared to be on a double date of some sort with another couple at their table." The gossip site did add "there were no obvious signs of PDA between them" before they left the restaurant.

A pairing up of Marcus and Larsa would have added another wrinkle to the rivalry between Michael and Scottie.

In his memoir, Unguarded, that published last November, Pippen sounded off on his former Chicago Bulls teammate.

"Michael was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was larger than life during his day—and still larger than LeBron James, the player many consider his equal, if not superior," Pippen wrote about The Last Dance documentary that aired in 2020 (h/t Edward Helmore of The Guardian). "How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand, to make things worse, Michael received $10M for his role in the doc, while my teammates and I didn’t earn a dime."

Despite the bitterness that exists between them now, Michael and Scottie are one of the best duos in NBA history. They won six championships in an eight-season span from 1991-98.

Marcus is the second son of Michael. Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997-2021. She is an original cast member of the reality television series The Real Housewives of Miami when it debuted in 2011 and returned to the show for season four in 2021.