Nets' Kevin Durant Rips NBA2K23 Rating: 'This Has Become Laughable'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

When it comes Kevin Durant's NBA 2K rating, anything less than perfection isn't enough for the Brooklyn Nets star.

Durant received a 96 overall rating for NBA 2K23, making him one of the best players in the game. However, he thought he warranted the highest possible rating allowed:

Durant continued to be excellent in the regular season in 2021-22, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 games. However, the 33-year-old didn't play up to his usual standards in the playoffs, as he shot 38.6 percent from the field in Brooklyn's first-round sweep.

In terms of his standing in 2K, the fact that Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season because of an Achilles injury and proceeded to miss 64 games over the next two years won't help his durability rating, either.

Durant didn't need much in the way of additional motivation as he looks to guide the Nets to an NBA title. Now, the 12-time All-Star might feel even more compelled to show he remains a level above his peers.