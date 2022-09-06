Triple H Promoted to WWE Chief Content Officer After Taking over Creative

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE announced Tuesday that Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who assumed oversight of the company's creative responsibilities after the resignation of Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, has been promoted to chief content officer.

Per WWE, Monday Night Raw viewership has jumped 15 percent since Triple H took over on July 25. WWE has also seen "double-digit increases in social media engagement," according to the release.

Triple H will report to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

Triple H, who suffered a cardiac event in Sept. 2021 that forced him to step away from WWE, had resumed his role as executive vice president of talent relations three days prior to his elevation as head of creative.

He's now running the show and has received great reviews for his work since taking over.

Of note, the New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski raved about Triple H's work in an Aug. 9 piece, noting improvements and extra attention paid to the women’s division as well as far better usage of former NXT stars. He also noted some smaller changes such as committing to longer matches and storylines that play out over an entire show, among others.

Finn Balor is also a big fan, saying that Triple H being brought in as head of creative was "great."

Triple H wrestled professionally for three decades and won WWE world title belts on 14 different occasions.

