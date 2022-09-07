Unearthing Every MLB Team's Hidden Gem of the 2022 Season

1 of 6

Rob Refsnyder (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Baltimore Orioles: LHP Cionel Pérez

A highly touted prospect out of Cuba, Pérez never developed as hoped with the Houston Astros and struggled to a 6.38 ERA in 25 appearances with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. The Orioles claimed him off waivers in November, and he has emerged as one of their top bullpen arms, posting a 1.53 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 21 holds in 55 appearances.



Boston Red Sox: RF Rob Refsnyder



Playing with his eighth team since the New York Yankees traded him before the 2017 deadline, Refsnyder is enjoying his best season. The 31-year-old is hitting .314/.393/.488 for a 145 OPS+ with 13 extra-base hits in 140 plate appearances and has played all three outfield spots.



New York Yankees: RHP Ron Marinaccio



Marinaccio emerged as a prospect on the rise in 2021 when he posted a 2.04 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 66.1 innings in the upper levels of the minors and is quietly having an excellent rookie season. The 27-year-old has a 1.80 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 appearances.



Tampa Bay Rays: 3B Yandy Díaz

Does anyone outside of Tampa realize how good Yandy Díaz has been this season? His 3.3 WAR ranks eighth among third basemen, and his .396 on-base percentage is fifth overall. He has emerged as a terrific table-setter atop the lineup.



Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling



The Blue Jays have had to navigate injuries (Hyun Jin Ryu) and ineffectiveness (Yusei Kikuchi) with their starting rotation, so Stripling's ability to fill a swingman role has been invaluable. The 32-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 94 strikeouts in 107 innings spanning 19 starts and eight relief appearances.

