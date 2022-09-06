Packers' David Bakhtiari Says He Could Start vs. Vikings After Knee Injury Recovery

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has appeared in just one game since suffering a torn ACL 20 months ago, but he's hoping to be fully healthy for the 2022 season.

Bakhtiari told reporters Monday that he believes he can be expected to start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm on the active [roster] just like anyone else," he said.

Bakhtiari participated in 11-on-11 drills Monday, which he reportedly has done since training camp ended. He missed the majority of the offseason program and was activated from the physically unable to perform list a couple of weeks ago.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro, Bakhtiari tore his left ACL Dec. 31, 2020. He missed the 2021 season before appearing in last year's regular-season finale, but he didn't finish the game. He said he experienced complications and was shut down for the postseason.

This offseason, Bakhtiari underwent his third knee surgery since suffering the injury. On Monday, he said he's confident he's fully recovered.

"I can get through the season," Bakhtiari said. "It's going to be fine. You have to just manage while playing.

"I'm just getting back in the swing of things. So, I mean, I think there's normal rust and then new normal with three surgeries, so just kind of working that out and figuring out what my routine is."

Bakhtiari's return is surely a welcome sight for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will be happy to have his stalwart left tackle back to protect his blindside.