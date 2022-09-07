Free-Agent Contracts Broncos Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Kingsley Keke would provide much-needed depth on the interior of the Broncos' defense. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

With Russell Wilson joining the Denver Broncos in 2022, the team should be an attractive option for free agents looking to chase a ring.

At least that's what Wilson's hope is. The quarterback recently spoke to media about his vision for the Broncos during his tenure, and it involves bringing in plenty of talent.

"I think that we want to make this a destination location. I think it's one of those things where we have an amazing tradition of an amazing football team," the quarterback said.

While the major free agents have already signed with teams, there are still some players available on the market who could help a team hoping to make a playoff push. Here are three options that make sense for the Broncos given what the roster looks like right now.