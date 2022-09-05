Giants Rumors: NYG 'Really Like What They've Gotten' from Kayvon Thibodeaux Off Field

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Despite question marks about Kayvon Thibodeaux heading into the draft, the New York Giants are reportedly happy they selected him with the fifth overall pick.

"The Giants really like what they've gotten from an off-field standpoint from No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department considered Thibodeaux the class's No. 1 overall player on its big board, but he ended up being the third defensive lineman selected.

One defensive coach said before the draft that the former Oregon star had a "big personality" and could be too worried about his brand, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

"When we brought him in, I was like, whoa, s--t, this guy is a handful," the coach said.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported that some in the New York front office were "turned off by his personality."

However, Breer wrote that the Giants weren't concerned:

"They thought going into the draft that others were missing on him from a character standpoint, in reading too much into the team of advisers he had around him. As New York's new brain trust saw it, that was just a sign of the times in college football's new NIL-driven world. Thus far, at least, they think they got that one right."

It seems the team is happy with the rookie as he looks to help a defense that ranked 23rd in points allowed last season.