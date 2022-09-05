Report: WWE Wants to Push Ronda Rousey as 'Special Attraction, Big Brock Lesnar Star'

Set Number: X162079 TK1

WWE reportedly has big plans for Ronda Rousey becoming a next-level star in the women's division.

Per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Thirsty for News), the promotion is working to build Rousey back up as a "special attraction, big Brock Lesnar star."

Rousey's second stint in WWE, while far from a bust, has been a disappointment thus far. Her undefeated streak in singles matches was ended with a surprise loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

Rowdy Ronda did get revenge at WrestleMania Backlash by winning the SmackDown women's title in an "I Quit" match. Her next feud against Natalya felt like a placeholder, though they had a decent bout at Money in the Bank that Rousey won by pinfall.

Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on the same show and pinned Rousey to win the SmackDown women's title. They had a rematch at SummerSlam that Morgan won, albeit in controversial fashion because she tapped out to an armbar before the referee counted to three when Rousey's shoulders were on the mat.

The referee didn't see the tapout, leading to Rousey seemingly turning heel by attacking Morgran and the official. She returned from a suspension on SmackDown last week and attacked Adam Pearce, which made her a babyface to the live crowd.

It shouldn't be hard to book Rousey as a Lesnar-style titan in the women's division. She built her reputation in mixed martial arts by having fast, explosive matches that routinely ended early in the first round.

Rousey doesn't have to win matches in 30 seconds or less in WWE, but there's no reason for her to be booked as anything less than a destructive force as other top stars like Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch (when she returns from injury) get built up to potentially take her down.

