Rudy Gobert Praises Donovan Mitchell After Cavs Trade: 'He Has a Bright Future'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Rudy Gobert doesn't think former Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell will miss a beat after being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

"I think he has a bright future," Gobert said to Antonis Stroggylakis of Eurohoops.net. "He’s one of the best young players in his position. He’s going to keep getting better. I think it’s a great opportunity for him to just get to a new system, a new team and be able to show what he can do."

The Cavaliers officially announced the acquisition of Mitchell on Saturday. The move followed Gobert's trade from Utah to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason.

The pair spent five seasons together on the Jazz, and they helped Utah routinely finish near the top of the Western Conference in the regular season.

The state of Gobert and Mitchell's relationship was an ongoing storyline over the last few years, though, and the discourse hit a fever pitch this spring. Head coach Quin Snyder spoke for nearly 20 minutes toward the end of the regular season in an attempt to explain how all was well, which raised some red flags.

Based on Gobert's comments, there doesn't appear to be any lingering animosity between he and Mitchell. Still, it was probably for the best that they went in their separate directions this offseason.