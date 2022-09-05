Free-Agent Contracts Steelers Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Blake Martinez (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are only days away from beginning their most pivotal campaign in recent memory. They are still expected to contend under head coach Mike Tomlin, but much of the season will be about developing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers have yet to announce whether Pickett or veteran Mitch Trubisky will start in Week 1 against the rival Cincinnati Bengals.

While most fans are focused on the looming quarterback decision and Pittsburgh's season-opener, the Steelers may be looking at adding a few pieces to their roster. They still have $3 million in cap space, and a lot of quality players reentered the free-agent pool during August 30 roster cuts.

Below, we'll examine three free agents that Pittsburgh must at least consider following the preseason. We'll dive into how each player could help the Steelers in 2022 and what sort of contract offers would make sense.

