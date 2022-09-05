MJF's Career-Defining Feud is Here and Top Takeaways From 2022 AEW All Out Results

1 of 6

Few acts in AEW entered All Out hotter than The Acclaimed.

A babyface turn over the summer, a reunion with Billy Gunn and a few catchphrases had them riding a wave of momentum into the event and the fans in Chicago repaid their hard work to develop both creatively and in the ring with one of the loudest ovations of the night.

An ovation that extended well beyond their entrance and trademark pre-match rap.

The crowd was red-hot for the tandem, cheering them at the expense of tag team champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. The support only grew louder and more passionate as Anthony Bowens and Max Caster came closer to dethroning the champions.

By the time Bowens found himself fighting through what appeared to be a severe knee injury in pursuit of his championship aspirations, there was little denying who the fans in suburban Chicago wanted to see leave with the titles.

They did not and the crowd voiced their displeasure, but in defeat, Bowens and Caster earned the biggest win of their young careers. They are made men, accepted by a die-hard fan base that can be difficult to please but is incredibly loyal once they are won over.

Caster and Bowens may not have left Sunday's pay-per-view offering with the titles, but their future is bright. They are marketable, have an undeniable connection with the audience and now have proven they can thrive on a big stage, under the brightest lights, and with lofty expectations placed on them.

They are the future and their performance in their first major championship opportunity confirmed as much.