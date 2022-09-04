X

Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Draws Rave Reviews as Jackson State Dominates FAMU

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 4, 2022

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Shedeur Sanders had himself a season debut.

The Jackson State sophomore quarterback was on fire against FAMU, finishing 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Jackson State's 59-3 win on Sunday.

Suffice to say, Sanders—the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—was all the talk on Twitter:

Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid

As efficient of a half as you’ll see from a QB by Jackson St.’s Shedeur Sanders vs. FAMU:<br><br>• 18-of-20<br>• 170 passing yards<br>• 3 TDs<br>• 17 straight completions<br><br>He’s not draft eligible until 2024, but an HBCU QB hasn’t been drafted since Tarvaris Jackson in 2006 (2nd round - MIN)

T. Carter @SIPmyTHOUGHTS

I need to be hearing Shedeur Sanders is one of the best QBs in the country tomorrow.

Field Yates @FieldYates

He had offers from the two most dominant programs in college right now (Alabama/Georgia). I don’t care if it was DIII, he’s must watch and incredibly impressive.

73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

Prime has Jackson State looking like a juggernaut. Shedeur Sanders is the goods! 🤩

Gifted @G0dGiven_

This man Shedeur Sanders putting on a passing clinic his placement has been flawless lol 1st Round pick for sure his resume should be judged no different from Trey Lance who only had 17 career starts at North Dakota State

Mia Berry @iammiaberry

You know the game is over when Shedeur Sanders is giving TV interviews with 8 minutes remaining in the 4th

And for good reason—he threw some dimes against a helpless FAMU defense.

Andscape @andscape

Shedeur Sanders helps Jackson St. reach the end zone first in the Orange Blossom Classic. <a href="https://t.co/ku7A88Mb5f">pic.twitter.com/ku7A88Mb5f</a>

ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB

Shedeur Sanders is 14-14 with TWO TDs in the first half😱 <a href="https://t.co/2t40cykVrL">pic.twitter.com/2t40cykVrL</a>

Andscape @andscape

Shedeur Sanders has been DOMINANT 😤<br><br>He's started the Orange Blossom Classic 16/16 for 157 yds and 3 TDs <a href="https://t.co/XJg3yIqtA5">pic.twitter.com/XJg3yIqtA5</a>

Sunday's performance doesn't come as any sort of surprise. Sanders threw for 3,231 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a freshman, completing 65.9 percent of his passes. He also rushed for three scores and led Jackson State to an 11-2 record and a Southwestern Athletic Conference title.

That earned them a berth in the Celebration Bowl, where they lost to South Carolina State, 31-10.

How far Jackson State goes this season remains to be seen. But the Tigers certainly got off to an excellent start, led by their star quarterback.

