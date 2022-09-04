A'ja Wilson, Aces' OT Win vs. Sue Bird, Storm Sends LeBron James, Twitter Into Frenzy

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces took a 2-1 series lead on the Seattle Storm in the 2022 WNBA playoffs with a 110-98 victory in overtime Sunday.

A'ja Wilson dropped a game-high 34 points and added 11 rebounds for the double-double. Chelsea Gray added 29 points and 12 assists for the Aces to continue her excellent postseason.

That helped Las Vegas power past the Storm's collective effort, with six Seattle players scoring in double figures.

It was a contest that looked like a blowout early, with Las Vegas leading by as many as 15 points, before going down to the wire. The teams exchanged big shots in the final seconds of regulation.

Wilson put the Aces ahead by one point with 2.9 seconds on the clock. Sue Bird responded with a three-pointer in the corner.

Seattle was unable to hold on, with Jackie Young scoring at the buzzer. Young benefited from some puzzling defending by Ezi Magbegor, who didn't get her arms up to disrupt the shot.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those glued to the television:

The Storm and Aces will return to the court Tuesday for Game 4. The first two games were decided by eight combined points before Game 3 required overtime. The margin between Seattle and Las Vegas has been razor-thin.

The challenge for Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will be ensuring her players don't let their focus drop too much following such a dispiriting defeat. It's never easy to think you have a game won, only to watch things unravel.