    A'ja Wilson, Aces' OT Win vs. Sue Bird, Storm Sends LeBron James, Twitter Into Frenzy

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 4, 2022

    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Aces took a 2-1 series lead on the Seattle Storm in the 2022 WNBA playoffs with a 110-98 victory in overtime Sunday.

    A'ja Wilson dropped a game-high 34 points and added 11 rebounds for the double-double. Chelsea Gray added 29 points and 12 assists for the Aces to continue her excellent postseason.

    Paige Bueckers @paigebueckers1

    Chelsea Gray is HER 😮‍💨

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    da goods <a href="https://t.co/YTS1XlZ1Vm">https://t.co/YTS1XlZ1Vm</a>

    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    Unreal: Chelsea Gray scored or assisted on 59 points of the Aces' 110 points tonight.<br><br>h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    That helped Las Vegas power past the Storm's collective effort, with six Seattle players scoring in double figures.

    It was a contest that looked like a blowout early, with Las Vegas leading by as many as 15 points, before going down to the wire. The teams exchanged big shots in the final seconds of regulation.

    Wilson put the Aces ahead by one point with 2.9 seconds on the clock. Sue Bird responded with a three-pointer in the corner.

    Seattle Storm @seattlestorm

    Unreal.<a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeCover?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeCover</a> <a href="https://t.co/L6VrgkrQTs">pic.twitter.com/L6VrgkrQTs</a>

    Seattle was unable to hold on, with Jackie Young scoring at the buzzer. Young benefited from some puzzling defending by Ezi Magbegor, who didn't get her arms up to disrupt the shot.

    WNBA @WNBA

    But then <a href="https://twitter.com/JackieYoung3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JackieYoung3</a> ties it up at 92 to force OT in Game 3 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/w25BD6InxV">pic.twitter.com/w25BD6InxV</a>

    stephen @Trinkwald

    Someone walk me through that decision by Ezi

    Matt Ellentuck @mellentuck

    what in the world was ezi doing there?????

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those glued to the television:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Man LVA vs SEA going at it!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAPlayoffs</a>

    LeBron James @KingJames

    BANG BANG BANG *Mike Breen voice 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 Sue Bird!

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Becky Hammond late game ATO's is on fkn POINT today!! WOW WOW WOW

    The Storm and Aces will return to the court Tuesday for Game 4. The first two games were decided by eight combined points before Game 3 required overtime. The margin between Seattle and Las Vegas has been razor-thin.

    The challenge for Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will be ensuring her players don't let their focus drop too much following such a dispiriting defeat. It's never easy to think you have a game won, only to watch things unravel.

