Luka Doncic's Wrist Injury Downplayed by Slovenian Coach at EuroBasket

Luka Doncic appeared to be dealing with a wrist injury during Slovenia's 97-93 EuroBasket upset loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, as he "winced and grabbed his taped right wrist several times throughout the game," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

But Slovenian coach Aleksander Sekulic didn't appear concerned after the game.

"I don't think that's something big," he said. "Probably bothers him a little bit."

"It's nothing he mentioned to me that's bothering him, so I don't know," Sekulic added.

Doncic did his part in the shocking loss, scoring 16 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists, though he did turn the ball over five times and struggled from beyond the arc (0-of-8).

But some of his assists were pure beauty:

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, shot a blistering 15-of-30 from three to pull off the upset, led by John Roberson's 23 points and Dzanan Musa's 22 points.

It was Doncic's first loss with the defending EuroBasket champions, bringing his record with Slovenia in the tournament to 11-1. But the far bigger concern than the loss will be his health going forward, both for his country and for the Dallas Mavericks.

It will be a situation worth monitoring, though Doncic played 35 minutes in the game and his head coach didn't show any concern, so it perhaps is a non-issue. Certainly, the Mavericks will be hoping as much.

Up next for Slovenia is a matchup with Germany on Tuesday. Doncic's side now finds itself in third place in Group B with five points, trailing the Germans (six points) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (five points).

France (three points), Lithuania (three points) and Hungary (two points) round out the group.